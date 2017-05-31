Introducing Chromecast for Gear VR: Step into VR and Stream to Your Flatscreen

Today, we’re excited to announce Chromecast support for Gear VR! Now, you’ll be able to share all of your Gear VR experiences directly from the headset by streaming to your TV in real-time.

All you need is the latest version of both the Oculus mobile app and Android. Just hit the Cast button, select your favorite nearby Cast-enabled device, and step inside Gear VR while your friends sit back and enjoy the ride.

Chromecast lets you enjoy VR while staying connected and engaged with everyone in the room. Show off your quick draw and sharp shooting in Dead and Buried or host a VR party night. It’s also a great way to introduce new people to VR, since you can see everything they see inside the headset.

We can’t wait for people to check out this new social element of mobile VR.

— The Oculus Team