Disney Movies VR
Comfortable
Platform: Rift
Internet connection required for downloadable contents
Single User
Everyone
Transport yourself into the wonderful world of Disney from your very own living room with Disney Movies VR. This app is a fully-immersive experience where you visit themed worlds, including Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm, and interact with some of your favorite characters in their natural environments. Choose from multiple scenes in Disney movies and be a part of the action! Disney Movies VR is your ticket to full immersion into the many Disney experiences optimized for virtual reality. Brought to you by the imaginative minds at Disney.
Additional Details
Languages
English
Supported Player Modes
StandingSitting
Supported Tracking Modes
Front-facing
Category
Entertainment
Genres
ExplorationMovie
Developer
Disney Online
Publisher
Disney Online
Space Required
1.85 GB
Version
1.0
Website
https://www.disneymoviesvr.com/
Supported Controllers
Keyboard & MouseGamepadOculus RemoteOculus Touch
Developer Privacy Policy
http://www.disneymoviesvr.com/privacypolicy
Developer Terms of Service
https://disneytermsofuse.com/
Recommended Processor
CPU Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater
Recommended Graphics Card
NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD R9 290 equivalent or greater
Everyone