Oculus
Login

Introducing

Virtual reality, wherever you want to take it.

Effortlessly enter VR with no PC or wires attached. Oculus Go is an all-in-one VR headset made to fit you. Designed with breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and our best lenses yet. Starting at $199*

Arriving early 2018.

Get Notified

Virtual reality, wherever you want to take it.

Effortlessly enter VR with no PC or wires attached. Oculus Go is an all-in-one VR headset made to fit you. Designed with breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and our best lenses yet. Starting at $199*

Arriving early 2018.

Get Notified

Introducing

Virtual reality,
wherever you want to take it.

Effortlessly enter VR with no PC or wires attached. Oculus Go is an all-in-one VR headset made to fit you. Designed with breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and our best lenses yet. Starting at $199*

Arriving early 2018.

Get Notified

Watch. Play. Hang out.

Immerse yourself in over 1,000 VR games, social apps, 360° experiences, and more.

Watch. Play. Hang out.

Immerse yourself in over 1,000 VR games, social apps, 360° experiences, and more.

Watch. Play. Hang out.

Immerse yourself in over 1,000 VR games, social apps, 360° experiences, and more.

360° Experiences

360° Experiences

360° Experiences

VR Games

VR Games

VR Games

Social Apps

Social Apps

Social Apps

A personal, portable theater

Step inside the movies, games, sports, and TV shows you love.

A personal, portable theater

Step inside the movies, games, sports, and TV shows you love.

A personal, portable theater

Step inside the movies, games, sports, and TV shows you love.

Fit for you

Designed with breathable fabrics, Oculus Go is comfortable and fully adjustable. It can even be used with glasses.

Fit for you

Designed with breathable fabrics, Oculus Go is comfortable and fully adjustable. It can even be used with glasses.

Fit for you

Designed with breathable fabrics, Oculus Go is comfortable and fully adjustable. It can even be used with glasses.

3D immersion

Crystal-clear optics, integrated spatial audio, and optimized 3D graphics come together to bring your virtual world to life.

3D immersion

Crystal-clear optics, integrated spatial audio, and optimized 3D graphics come together to bring your virtual world to life.

3D immersion

Crystal-clear optics, integrated spatial audio, and optimized 3D graphics come together to bring your virtual world to life.

Control in the palm of your hand

Draw constellations in the night sky, cast a fishing line with precision, capture enemies in a multiplayer standoff, and more.

Control in the palm of your hand

Draw constellations in the night sky, cast a fishing line with precision, capture enemies in a multiplayer standoff, and more.

Control in the palm of your hand

Draw constellations in the night sky, cast a fishing line with precision, capture enemies in a multiplayer standoff, and more.

Stay up to date with Oculus Go

*Price shown in USD.

Oculus Go has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. Oculus Go is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained. OCULUS, OCULUS GO, and the OCULUS Logo are trademarks of Oculus VR, LLC. © 2017 Oculus VR, LLC.