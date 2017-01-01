Introducing
Effortlessly enter VR with no PC or wires attached. Oculus Go is an all-in-one VR headset made to fit you. Designed with breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and our best lenses yet. Starting at $199*
Arriving early 2018.
Watch. Play. Hang out.
A personal, portable theater
Fit for you
3D immersion
Control in the palm of your hand
*Price shown in USD.
Oculus Go has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. Oculus Go is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained. OCULUS, OCULUS GO, and the OCULUS Logo are trademarks of Oculus VR, LLC. © 2017 Oculus VR, LLC.