No PC. No wires. No limits.
Set up effortlessly whether you’re at home or someplace new.**
Built-in sensors translate your movements into VR and provide room-scale tracking.
Your hands and gestures appear in VR with intuitive, realistic precision.
Explore Features
Get free delivery and returns.
Defect and malfunction coverage.
Oculus Quest Headset
Two Touch Controllers
15W Power Adapter
AA Batteries
Frame Friendly Spacer
Our first all-in-one VR gaming headset with controllers. No PC required.
Right and left hand Oculus Touch controllers required.
A USB-C charger with adapter designed to charge Oculus Quest.
Alkaline cell batteries to power both Oculus Touch controllers.
Wear your glasses in VR with an ergonomic interface to fit most eyewear.
1 Available storage less than shown due to existing software. Oculus Quest will require certain updates to be installed from time to time, including prior to first use.
2 Some content and features may not be available in all languages or in all areas.
Creed © 2015 & Creed II © 2018 MGM & WBEI. CreedTM MGM. Creed Rise to GloryTM & © 2018 MGM. All Rights Reserved.
* Price shown is for shipping to the following country/region: Not Available. Price shown includes costs for standard shipping. Applicable tax to be listed prior to checkout based on information you provide.
** Set up requires an iPhone or AndroidTM mobile phone and Oculus App (free download).